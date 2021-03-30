Call for CL and cheaper TB drugs grows louder in India

As the call for compulsory licenses on two new tuberculosis (TB) drugs gets louder in India, the Bombay High Court has directed the government to decide on the representations made seeking non-commercial licenses for the two patented life-saving anti TB drugs: bedaquiline and delamanid, which offer fresh hope to multi-drug resistant (MDR) or extensive-drug resistant (XDR) TB patients. The Court has directed the government to take a decision by April 28, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.
A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni was hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by TB survivor Meera Yadav and Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, a non-government organization. The PIL was filed as the drugs, patents of which are solely with the government, are not available regularly, resulting in a break in the treatment regime for the near-fatal ailment.
The petition notes bedaquiline and delamanid, together with repurposed drugs linezolid and clofazimine, provide opportunities to cure people with MDR TB.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze