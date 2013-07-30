Campaign group's concern at blocks on India's generic exports

An HIV and AIDS campaigner has written an open letter to the US government in protest at what it calls the government’s bid to “discourage and curb the globe’s supply of affordable generic medicines available from India.”
South Africa’s Treatment Action Campaign (TAC), which advocates for increased access to treatment, care and support services for people living with HIV and campaigns to reduce new HIV infections, wrote to US Trade Representative Michael Froman. The letter said the group objects to the placement of India on the US Special 301 Watch List over objections to the country’s intellectual property system, and attempts by a group of US commercial businesses to “influence” Vice President Joe Biden’s current meetings in India.
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