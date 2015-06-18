Canada restricting drugs linked to Hospira plant in Italy due to data integrity concerns

Regulatory agency Health Canada is restricting the importation of drugs from manufacturing facilities operated by US injectable drugs and infusion technologies and biosimilars developer Hospira (NYSE: HSP) in Liscate, Italy, due to data integrity concerns.
This measure is to help mitigate any potential risk in light of recent findings from a trusted regulatory partner that raised concerns about the reliability of the laboratory data generated at this site. The move follows US Food and Drug Administration questioning of the reliability of laboratory data at the Italian plant (The Pharma Letter April 8).
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