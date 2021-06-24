Monday 12 January 2026

Celgene settles patent row with Sun Pharma over oncology drug

Generics
24 June 2021
sunpharmabig

Indian drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (BSE: 524715) has settled the patent litigation over a generic version Revlimid (lenalidomide) in the USA.

Celgene, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), has granted Sun Pharma a license to sell a limited quantity of the generic blood cancer drug, which has annual sales of around $8 billion, beginning after March 2022. The license further extends the potential to an unlimited quantity after 2026.

Revlimid is one of several big products and signals a huge opportunity for the Indian company. As a result of the settlement, all Hatch-Waxman litigation between Sun Pharmaceutical and Celgene regarding the Revlimid patents will be dismissed, the Indian company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Several Indian generic players also are in the fray and have struck a deal with Celgene. While such deals crowd the space, it could also result in potential price erosion for Sun Pharma.

As an analyst said, six out of 11 para IV filers have settled the patent litigation case and the majority are expected to enter the market in fiscal year 2023. Natco Pharma (BSE: 524816) and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (BSE: 500124) are among a few companies that had in the past settled patent litigations over the drug indicated in the treatment of multiple myeloma.

While the US generics business for Sun Pharma has been decent in the past three quarters, the fourth quarter registered a sequential decline. The company said that fourth-quarter of FY20 sales had an exceptional item (one-time business in the USA) and thus the numbers were not strictly comparable.

Another brokerage firm said while the company’s US generics front is going through calibrated product rationalization, the specialty segment looks promising due to a robust product pipeline. However, the metamorphic shift from generics to specialty is expected to weigh on US growth in the near term.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
BMS and Dr Reddy's settle on US generic Revlimid entry
17 September 2020
Biotechnology
Revlimid ruling is good news for B-MS takeover plans
15 March 2019
Biotechnology
Celgene to pay $55 million over antitrust case
24 July 2019


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze