Centrient Pharmaceuticals acquires Astral SteriTech

Generics
1 September 2021
Dutch drugmaker Centrient Pharmaceuticals, an antibiotics manufacturer wholly-owned by Bain Capital, has acquired Vadodara, India-based Astral SteriTech, a manufacturer in sterile antibiotic injectable finished dosage forms.

The acquisition of Astral SteriTech, financial terms of which have not been disclosed, will:

  • Further strengthens Centrient Pharmaceuticals’ position as the global business-to-business industry leader in beta-lactam antibiotics;
  • Astral SteriTech brings in-house manufacturing capabilities for high-quality sterile antibiotic powder injectable finished dosage forms with two US Food and Drug Administration-approved production lines; and
  • With its broadened product portfolio now including sterile injectable semi-synthetic cephalosporin and semi-synthetic penicillin finished dosage forms, Centrient can further meet the needs of customers in these segments and become a preferred partner for customers

