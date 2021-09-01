Centrient Pharmaceuticals acquires Astral SteriTech

Dutch drugmaker Centrient Pharmaceuticals, an antibiotics manufacturer wholly-owned by Bain Capital, has acquired Vadodara, India-based Astral SteriTech, a manufacturer in sterile antibiotic injectable finished dosage forms.
The acquisition of Astral SteriTech, financial terms of which have not been disclosed, will:
Further strengthens Centrient Pharmaceuticals’ position as the global business-to-business industry leader in beta-lactam antibiotics;
Astral SteriTech brings in-house manufacturing capabilities for high-quality sterile antibiotic powder injectable finished dosage forms with two US Food and Drug Administration-approved production lines; and
With its broadened product portfolio now including sterile injectable semi-synthetic cephalosporin and semi-synthetic penicillin finished dosage forms, Centrient can further meet the needs of customers in these segments and become a preferred partner for customers
