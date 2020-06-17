Sunday 11 January 2026

China accused of dumping key drug in India

Generics
17 June 2020
India is set to impose anti-dumping duty on Chinese antibacterial drug ciprofloxacin hydrochloride in order to guard its domestic industry from cheap imports from the Asian neighbor.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has already recommended that provisional anti-dumping duties be imposed on ciprofloxacin imports from China. The DGTR has recommended anti-dumping duty of $0.94 per kg to $3.29 per kg.

China has been dumping ciprofloxacin below cost in the Indian market and hurting the domestic pharmaceutical industry. China accounts for about 98% of the total Indian imports of the medicine which is used to treat bacterial infections, including skin, bone, respiratory and urinary tract infections, and certain types of diarrhea.

