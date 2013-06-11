China forms global alliance with Germany's blue inspection for drug quality

Effective June 1, 2013, the China Chamber of Commerce for Import & Export of Medicines & Health Products (CCCMHPIE) and the German Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) third party auditor blue inspection body GmbH have established a strategic cooperation. Its primary goal is to support Chinese manufacturers of drug products and active ingredients (APIs) in the framework of their quality management system (QMS) to comply with European GMP regulations.

"Through inspection of the adequate integration of EU-GMP standards into the QMS of manufacturers we want to strengthen the quality level and safety of the global Pharma supply chain," stressed Stefan Kettelhoit, managing director of blue inspection.

CCCMHPIE is the leading and most influential national trade association in the Pharmaceutical and Nutraceuticals Industry. It represents more than 2,400 manufacturers and traders of pharmaceutical products. Being accredited by DAkkS for this purpose, blue inspection body GmbH examines the GMP compliance of pharmaceutical manufacturers of drug products and APIs around the globe.