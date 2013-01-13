China now one of the world's largest heparin API producers and exporters; report

China, abundant in heparin raw materials, has become one of the world's largest heparin API producers and exporters, owing to the quality of heparin active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) having won international recognition gradually, according to a new report added to the offering of Reportlinker.com.
Due to the euro debt crisis, the global market suffered a deep recession. Coupled with that, the heparin export standard has been lifted, China's export volume of heparin API was no more than 105.2 tons in 2011, approximating 14.6 trillion units (measured by 140IU/mg), or around 45.9% of global demand during the same period.
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