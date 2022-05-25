Sunday 11 January 2026

China's Pharmaron acquires commercial API manufacturing facility in USA

Generics
25 May 2022
china_usa_flags_big

China-based R&D service provider for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries Pharmaron Beijing (HK: 3759) has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire the Coventry active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing site in the USA from Noramco.

The transaction is expected to close upon the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and adds to Pharmaron’s previous production facility buys.

The Coventry Site in Rhode Island has an established history of cGMP API manufacturing from pilot kilogram to commercial metric ton scales. The state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities have been inspected and approved by the FDA, EMA and other regulatory authorities.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Swiss pharma supplier targets China for biomanufacturing
10 December 2018
Pharmaceutical
Shanghai Pharma signs deal with DHL to prepare for 'rapid global expansion'
7 August 2017
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca partners with China's Pharmaron to accelerate drug discovery
15 October 2012
Generics
Recipharm divests two manufacturing sites
10 January 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze