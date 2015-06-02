Chinese pharmaceutical firm increases production base in Ghana

Sanbao Ghana Pharmaceuticals, a Chinese manufacturing firm in Ghana, has invested a total of $15 million to expand its production capacity, reports the Chinese state agency Xinhua.

The company, a subsidiary of Hualong Group in China, now has the capacity to produce 15 million units of intravenous infusion annually as a result of this expansion, while increasing its human resource base from 50 to 100.

"Currently, we can say that we are the major intravenous infusion production company in Ghana. This is due to the fact that our production capacity is up to 15 million infusion units per year," said Smart Atta Bediako, superintendent pharmacist at the company, in a recent interview with Xinhua. "Currently, we manufacture 13 products which are all registered by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and these are all essential medicines that are listed on the list of drugs on the National Health Insurance Authority," he added.