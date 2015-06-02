Thursday 8 January 2026

Chinese pharmaceutical firm increases production base in Ghana

Generics
2 June 2015

Sanbao Ghana Pharmaceuticals, a Chinese manufacturing firm in Ghana, has invested a total of $15 million to expand its production capacity, reports the Chinese state agency Xinhua.

The company, a subsidiary of Hualong Group in China, now has the capacity to produce 15 million units of intravenous infusion annually as a result of this expansion, while increasing its human resource base from 50 to 100.

"Currently, we can say that we are the major intravenous infusion production company in Ghana. This is due to the fact that our production capacity is up to 15 million infusion units per year," said Smart Atta Bediako, superintendent pharmacist at the company, in a recent interview with Xinhua. "Currently, we manufacture 13 products which are all registered by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and these are all essential medicines that are listed on the list of drugs on the National Health Insurance Authority," he added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze