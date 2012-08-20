Cinven to acquire Mercury Pharma for $730 million

Cinven, a Channel Islands-based private equity firm, said last Friday that it has reached agreement to acquire UK specialty drugmaker Mercury Pharma, as a platform for further industry consolidation, from Hg Capital for an enterprise value of £465 million ($730 million).
Mercury markets niche and branded pharmaceuticals, with its customers including retail pharmacies and hospitals in the UK, as well as international markets. It has a strong focus on the UK although its products are sold globally in more than 50 countries incorporating Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The company has a broad portfolio of well-established products including treatments for anesthesia, anti-psychotic, arthritis and anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, critical and emergency care, joint and musculoskeletal, pain and pulmonary arterial hypertension.
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