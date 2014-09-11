Cipla in deal with S&D Pharma to enter Czech Republic and Slovakia generics market

Indian drugmaker Cipla (BSE: 500087) has entered a commercial collaboration with the UK’s S&D Pharma in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, which will enable Cipla to focus on its core therapy areas, while S&D Pharma will be the key partner for generics.

Under the collaboration, Cipla will be driving its respiratory product portfolio in both Czech Republic and Slovakia through a Cipla owned sales force team, managed by Cipla commercial head. S&D Pharma will physically distribute all products, including respiratory products, and this portfolio will increase over the next few years.

In the near future, once the necessary regulatory and reimbursement approvals are in place, the salmeterol-fluticasone fixed combination will be launched in both markets under the name Fullhale. With Fullhale the companies will offer in Czech Republic and Slovakia an alternative which is effective and efficient and therefore brings many advantages into a market which suffers from limited resources, says Cipla.