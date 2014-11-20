Friday 9 January 2026

Cipla links with SII for affordable pediatric vaccines in Europe

Generics
20 November 2014

The European subsidiary of Indian drugmaker Cipla (BSE: 500087) has entered a distribution agreement with Serum Institute of India (SII), a global leader in the production of vaccines.

Under the agreement, SII will develop and manufacture pediatric vaccines, while Cipla Europe will seek European Medicines Agency approval and market the products in Europe. This collaboration with SII enables Cipla to enter into the vaccines segment, continuing its commitment to inclusive health care for the world. The vaccines will be manufactured in Serum’s world class production facilities approved by the World Health Organization.

Commenting on the collaboration, Subhanu Saxena, managing director and global chief executive of Cipla, said: “We are proud to have entered into a strategic Europe-specific partnership with Serum Institute of India. This collaboration is aligned with our commitment to access to affordable pediatric health care. Both Cipla and SII share the same core values such as self-sufficiency, affordability, accessibility, quality and commitment to global health. Through this partnership, we look forward to contribute in eradication of childhood diseases.”

Adar Poonawalla, CEO and executive director if SII, added: “Serum Institute believes that this tie-up with Cipla is a perfect platform for making vaccines available for Europeans as Serum also shares the common philosophy of Cipla of making vaccines/pharmaceutical products available at the most affordable prices. Therefore as the two companies are aligned in many ways, we feel this will be a good partnership.”

Over the last six months, Cipla has strengthened its foundation in Europe, launching respiratory products such as salmeterol/fluticasone in Germany and Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Croatia. In July, Cipla has signed an exclusive partnership with BioQuiddity to market OneDoseReadyfusOR in regional anesthetic applications for post-surgical pain management.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze