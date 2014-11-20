Cipla links with SII for affordable pediatric vaccines in Europe

The European subsidiary of Indian drugmaker Cipla (BSE: 500087) has entered a distribution agreement with Serum Institute of India (SII), a global leader in the production of vaccines.



Under the agreement, SII will develop and manufacture pediatric vaccines, while Cipla Europe will seek European Medicines Agency approval and market the products in Europe. This collaboration with SII enables Cipla to enter into the vaccines segment, continuing its commitment to inclusive health care for the world. The vaccines will be manufactured in Serum’s world class production facilities approved by the World Health Organization.



Commenting on the collaboration, Subhanu Saxena, managing director and global chief executive of Cipla, said: “We are proud to have entered into a strategic Europe-specific partnership with Serum Institute of India. This collaboration is aligned with our commitment to access to affordable pediatric health care. Both Cipla and SII share the same core values such as self-sufficiency, affordability, accessibility, quality and commitment to global health. Through this partnership, we look forward to contribute in eradication of childhood diseases.”



Adar Poonawalla, CEO and executive director if SII, added: “Serum Institute believes that this tie-up with Cipla is a perfect platform for making vaccines available for Europeans as Serum also shares the common philosophy of Cipla of making vaccines/pharmaceutical products available at the most affordable prices. Therefore as the two companies are aligned in many ways, we feel this will be a good partnership.”



Over the last six months, Cipla has strengthened its foundation in Europe, launching respiratory products such as salmeterol/fluticasone in Germany and Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Croatia. In July, Cipla has signed an exclusive partnership with BioQuiddity to market OneDoseReadyfusOR in regional anesthetic applications for post-surgical pain management.