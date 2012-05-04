Cipla slashes price of generic cancer drug Nexavar in India by 76%; other cuts too

Indian drugmaker Cipla (BSE: 500087) has slashed the prices of certain life-saving cancer drugs used in the treatment of brain, lung and kidney cancer by up to 76%, according to domestic media reports.

In a move that will stir up the pot, the company has significantly dropped its price on generic sorafenib, the active ingredient of German drug major Bayer’s (BAYN: DE) Nexavar, used in advanced kidney cancer, from 27,950 rupees to the patient per month to 6,840 rupees, said an official familiar with the development, quoted by the local Business Line newspaper.