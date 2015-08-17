Cipla stock down over 4.5% despite strong Q1 results

Shares in India-based pharma company Cipla (BOM: 500087) dropped over 4.5% on the Bombay Stock Exchange even as the company more than doubled profit for the first-quarter fiscal year 2016, ended June 30.

The company reported pretax profit of 6.51 billion rupees ($99.7 million), up over 120% compared with a year ago. Income from operations grew by 41.6% to 38.5 billion rupees year on year.

Domestic sales were up 8.4% in the first quarter driven by growth in respiratory, anti-infectives, cardiac and gastro intestinal therapies.