Civica Rx will provide strong competition to lower the cost of insulins

17 March 2022
To help combat the nationwide insulin affordability crisis, Civica Rx, a non-profit generic pharmaceutical company, has launched its Insulin Initiative with the JDRF. The initiative aims to drive affordability and accessibility for all Americans, regardless of insurance status.

Data and analytics company GlobalData found that by entirely changing the production and pricing model, Civica will be able to provide more affordable insulin options to those who are uninsured or underinsured, regardless of whether substantial pricing legislation is able to be passed.

Civica will manufacture one long-acting insulin biosimilar to Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) Lantus (insulin glargine), and two rapid-acting insulins, biosimilars of Novo Nordisk’s (NOV: N) Novolog (insulin aspart) and Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Humalog (insulin lispro). Civica anticipates a price of no more than $30 per vial and $55 per box of five pen cartridges - significant discount to prices charged to individuals today. Key opinion leaders interviewed by GlobalData hope that biosimilars will help bring down the out-of-pocket cost for patients.

