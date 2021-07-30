CMA fines pharma firm £100 million over pricing of crucial thyroid drug

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has imposed over £100 million ($139 million) in fines after Advanz inflated the price of thyroid tablets, causing the National Health Service (NHS) and patients to lose out.
Advanz increased the price of thyroid tablet packs from £20 in 2009 to £248 in 2017 – an increase of 1,110%.
Following an investigation, the CMA has found that from 2009 until 2017 the pharmaceutical company Advanz charged excessive and unfair prices for supplying liothyronine tablets which are used to treat thyroid hormone deficiency.
