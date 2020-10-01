Sunday 11 January 2026

Collegium settles with Teva over Xtampza ER patent litigation

Generics
1 October 2020
patent_trademark_legal_big

US specialty pharma firm Collegium Pharmaceutical’s (Nasdaq: COLL) shares closed up 4.7% at $20.82 on Wednesday, after it announced a settlement agreement with the US subsidiary of Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) that resolves patent litigation brought in response to Teva’s Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), seeking approval to market a generic version of Xtampza (oxycodone) ER, prior to the expiration of Collegium’s applicable patents.

Under the terms of the settlement, which is subject to review by the US Federal Trade Commission and the US Department of Justice, Collegium will grant Teva a license to market its generic version of Xtampza ER in the USA beginning on or after September 2, 2033 (subject to US FDA approval, and acceleration under certain circumstances). Xtampza ER generated net product revenues of $33.6 million the second quarter of 2020.

As a result of the settlement, Teva has agreed to a consent judgment confirming that its proposed generic products infringe Collegium’s asserted patents and that those patents are valid and enforceable with respect to Teva’s proposed generic products. Additional details regarding the settlement are confidential.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Positive top-line results for Xtampza ER abuse deterrent potential
1 February 2017
Pharmaceutical
Collegium releases positive new data on Xtampza vs OxyContin
5 May 2016
Pharmaceutical
Shield defends patents against action from Teva
19 October 2020
Generics
Teva continues to pay down debt, despite pandemic
5 November 2020




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze