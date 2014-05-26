Congressional hearing in Brazil will discuss the efficacy of generic medicines

The Brazilian Commission for Consumer Protection will soon hold a hearing to discuss the effectiveness of generic drugs, writes Juliane Carvalho writing on Brazil Pharma News (http://www.brazilpharmanews.com).
According to the Committee's chairman, Sergio Brito (PSD - BA), there are frequent complaints from health professionals and consumers that the effectiveness of generics is limited.
"Some health care professionals, including doctors of the Unified Health System (SUS) and hospitals who treat serious diseases such as cancer have reported that they had to replace generic drugs in the middle of treatment because these drugs do not present the expected effects for the active ingredients," says Mr Brito.
