Sunday 11 January 2026

Covidien to spin off pharmaceuticals business

Generics
16 December 2011

US medical products and generic drugmaker Covidien (NYSE: COV) says that it plans to spin off its pharmaceuticals business - which generates around $2 billion in annual sales - into a stand-alone public company. The decision comes after several years of evaluating options which, according to observers, included talks to sell the drugs business for $3-$4 billion that failed to materialize. The news saw Covidien’s shares rise 3.3% to $43.55 by close yesterday.

Covidien, which is headquartered in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and has a European base in Ireland, says its pharmaceuticals business is one of the world’s largest producers of bulk acetaminophen, is the biggest US supplier of opioid pain medications and is among the top 10 generic pharmaceuticals manufacturers in the USA, based on prescriptions. Since 2008, this business has received US Food and Drug Administration approval for eight new products, including two branded pain products launched in 2010. In addition, Covidien’s pharmaceuticals business is one of the world’s leading suppliers of generators used to produce technetium-99m, a critical diagnostic medical isotope. It is also the only manufacturer that offers a fully integrated system of diagnostic contrast media in prefilled syringes and injectors.

“We’ve evaluated whether to separate these businesses for several years, due to the major differences between the medical products and pharmaceutical industries. We believe that now is the right time to do so because we have significantly improved the operations, performance and pipeline of our pharmaceuticals business,” said Jose Almeida, president and chief executive.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze