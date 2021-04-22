CPhI: COVID-19 driving manufacturing and CDMOs driving growth

Ahead of CPhI Discover (May 17-28, 2021) – global pharma’s largest virtual gathering – the CPhI executive post-pandemic pharma survey predicts that pandemic supply chain issues have further cemented a push for repatriated manufacturing globally. The findings suggest that over the next five years, governments and companies will gradually look to reduce complexity and increase regional self-reliance.
Highlighting this issue’s current prominence, the implications of this shift are to be fully explored by a panel of experts during a live session (May 20 CPhI Discover). In particular, the merits of offshore versus onshore manufacturing, and/or if reshoring represents a rethinking of innovation approaches – with new manufacturing technologies introduced to improve efficiency. The recent launch of a new type of CDMO with ‘powerful new technologies’ to meet post-pandemic vaccination needs is potentially an early indicator of the changing landscape.
Overall, some 500+ executives in the survey were extremely bullish in their outlook for pharma manufacturing both in the medium and longer term. In fact, more than 60% of executives anticipate COVID-19 will ‘greatly improve the business outlook in 2021 and beyond’ – driven by expanding global demand for the existing COVID treatments and upscaling. Consequently, the contract services industry is predicted to grow even faster to meet demand.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
