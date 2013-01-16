Daiichi Sankyo and Ranbaxy combine business operations in Thailand

Japanese pharma major Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) and its 64%-owned affiliate Ranbaxy Laboratories (AB: BO), India’s largest drugmaker, have announced their intention to integrate their business operations in Thailand, to leverage and maximize the synergies of the Hybrid Business Model, which is expected to commence business on April 1, 2013.
The planned integration of operations will provide a strong foundation for future Daiichi Sankyo group business expansion in Thailand. The development will be mutually beneficial to Ranbaxy and Daiichi Sankyo. It is expected to enhance their competitiveness while offering both innovative and affordable, high quality generic medicines to the people of Thailand as well as generate cost synergies for both companies.
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