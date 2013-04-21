Daiichi Sankyo and Ranbaxy to launch branded generics in Brazil

Japanese drug major Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) and its majority (64%)-owned Indian affiliate Ranbaxy Laboratories (AB: BO) have announced plans to expand the business of both companies in Brazil.

As part of this synergy, Ranbaxy will support subsidiary Daiichi Sankyo Brasil Farmaceutica to enter the branded generics market, in addition to its established business of providing innovative products. Ranbaxy’s Brazilian subsidiary, Ranbaxy Farmaceutica, would continue to independently promote Ranbaxy’s generic products and also enter into branded generics in Brazil.

The pharmaceutical market in Brazil is the biggest in Latin America, and it is expected to become the fourth biggest in the world in 2016. In Brazil, Daiichi Sankyo has built up its market presence with innovative pharmaceuticals through Daiichi Sankyo Brazil. On the other hand, Ranbaxy markets its generic products in Brazil through its subsidiary, Ranbaxy Farmaceutica, the companies noted.