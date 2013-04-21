Daiichi Sankyo and Ranbaxy to launch branded generics in Brazil

Japanese drug major Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) and its majority (64%)-owned Indian affiliate Ranbaxy Laboratories (AB: BO) have announced plans to expand the business of both companies in Brazil.
As part of this synergy, Ranbaxy will support subsidiary Daiichi Sankyo Brasil Farmaceutica to enter the branded generics market, in addition to its established business of providing innovative products. Ranbaxy’s Brazilian subsidiary, Ranbaxy Farmaceutica, would continue to independently promote Ranbaxy’s generic products and also enter into branded generics in Brazil.
The pharmaceutical market in Brazil is the biggest in Latin America, and it is expected to become the fourth biggest in the world in 2016. In Brazil, Daiichi Sankyo has built up its market presence with innovative pharmaceuticals through Daiichi Sankyo Brazil. On the other hand, Ranbaxy markets its generic products in Brazil through its subsidiary, Ranbaxy Farmaceutica, the companies noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze