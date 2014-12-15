Thursday 8 January 2026

Daiichi Sankyo launches new generic drugs

Generics
15 December 2014
drugs_pills_tablets_big

Japanese pharma major Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) says its generics subsidiary, Daiichi Sankyo Espha, has launched nine new generic drugs with three new active ingredients

Product names/therapeutic categories

Product name

Therapeutic category

Original brand name

Levofloxacin Tablets 250mg “DSEP”

Broad-spectrum oral antibacterial agent

Cravit tablets 250mg, 500mg, granules 10%

Levofloxacin Tablets 500mg “DSEP”

Levofloxacin Granules 10% “DSEP”

Candesartan Tablets 2mg “DSEP”

Persistent angiotensin II receptor antagonist

Blopress tablets 2,4,8,12

Candesartan Tablets 4mg “DSEP”

Candesartan Tablets 8mg “DSEP”

Candesartan Tablets 12mg “DSEP”

Oxaliplatin IV Infusion Solution

50mg “DSEP”

Anti-malignant tumor agent

Elplat IV Infusion Solution 50mg, 100mg

Oxaliplatin IV Infusion Solution

100mg “DSEP”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Nuevocor appoints Al Gianchetti as chief executive
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Poplar’s $50 million Series A to ‘transform treatment of atopic diseases’
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Lilly confirms bid to acquire Ventyx Biosciences
8 January 2026
Generics
Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Servier Ventures launched by French pharma
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze