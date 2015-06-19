Daiichi Sankyo launches seven new 'premium generics'

Japanese drug major Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) has announced that its generics subsidiary, Daiichi Sankyo Espha, will launch seven new generic drugs with four new active ingredients.
It will launch naftopidil tablets in 25mg, 50mg and 75mg doses, metformin hydrochloride tablets in 250mg and 500mg doses, letrozole tablets and oxaliplatin intravenous infusion solution. They include measures from Daiichi Sankyo Espha to make the drugs easier to ingest and harder to mistakenly or incorrectly take, measures which mean the company markets them as “premium generics.”
In order to respond to the risk of patient family members, particularly children, taking their medicine by mistake, a new measure has been introduced for letrozole tablets, a postmenopausal breast cancer treatment. The press-through package sheet was designed so that the tablets can only be extracted if an inner sheet is slid up or down, to match the position of the tablet.
