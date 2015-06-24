Daiichi Sankyo to collaborate with Maruishi on remifentanil injection generic

Japanese drug major Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) has entered into a collaboration with fellow Japan-based Maruishi Pharmaceutical to commercialize the general anesthesia analgesic, remifentanil injection generic, for which Maruishi Pharmaceutical is currently applying for a manufacture and marketing license.

Remifentanil injection is widely used as an opioid analgesic (μ-opioid receptor agonist) to manage general anaesthesia. It is an ultra short-acting analgesic used for general anaesthesia characterized by its potent analgesic action together with its superior ability to rapidly regulate pain. Remifentanil is the active ingredient of what was GlaxoSmithKline’s Ultiva, which was first approved for marketing in 1996.

Once Maruishi has acquired a license for the manufacturing and marketing of this drug, the plan is for it to handle its manufacture and Daiichi Sankyo to handle its marketing, while both companies will jointly conduct promotion activities.