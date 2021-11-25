Dompé sells six brands to Substipharm

Privately-held Italian biopharma company Dompé Farmaceutici has announced the sale of six brands to French drugmaker Substipharm, which specializes in niche generic and mature pharmaceutical products.

The brands involved in the agreement are: Eparmefolin (antiemetic), Citofolin (calcium folinate supplement), Luminale (general sedative), Memac (acetylcholinesterase inhibitor), Rigentex (vitamin E), Broncomnes (mucus regulator). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Our objective is to strengthen our commitment to strategic areas and brands for Italy and continue the geographical expansion project for Primary Care," says Davide Polimeni, chief commercial officer Primary Care of Dompé Pharmaceuticals, adding: "This operation on the Italian market is part of a focused path that will see us increasingly committed to enhancing corporate assets in a critical investment and development program for our key brands, in line with our five years strategic plan."