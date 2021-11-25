Monday 12 January 2026

Dompé sells six brands to Substipharm

Generics
25 November 2021
dompe-big

Privately-held Italian biopharma company Dompé Farmaceutici has announced the sale of six brands to French drugmaker Substipharm, which specializes in niche generic and mature pharmaceutical products.

The brands involved in the agreement are: Eparmefolin (antiemetic), Citofolin (calcium folinate supplement), Luminale (general sedative), Memac (acetylcholinesterase inhibitor), Rigentex (vitamin E), Broncomnes (mucus regulator). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Our objective is to strengthen our commitment to strategic areas and brands for Italy and continue the geographical expansion project for Primary Care," says Davide Polimeni, chief commercial officer Primary Care of Dompé Pharmaceuticals, adding: "This operation on the Italian market is part of a focused path that will see us increasingly committed to enhancing corporate assets in a critical investment and development program for our key brands, in line with our five years strategic plan."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Dompé gains EC approval for rare eye disease drug
21 July 2017
Pharmaceutical
Pierre Fabre to commercialize Aprotecol in Italy
17 July 2017
Pharmaceutical
ANVISA authorizes Dompé's REPAVID-19, a Phase II COVID-19 trial
2 September 2020
Biotechnology
Dompé names former Amgen exec as CCO
26 October 2023




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze