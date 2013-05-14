Dr Reddy's 2012 revenues grew 20%, with earnings up 24%

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE: RDY), India’s second largest drugmaker, has announced its audited consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2013, showing that consolidated revenues for the year were 116.3 billion rupees ($2.13 billion), recording year-on-year growth of 20%. Excluding the beneficial impact of olanzapine (Eli Lilly’s antipsychotic drug Zyprexa) exclusivity in fiscal 2012, sales registered year-on-year growth of 26%.

Growth was primarily driven by North America and Emerging Markets (which include Russia, other CIS countries and Rest of World (RoW) territories) in the Global Generics segment; and overall performance by Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients segment. Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter came in at 33.4 billion, year-on-year growth of 26%.