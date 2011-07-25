Sunday 11 January 2026

Dr Reddy's acquires Rx business in Russia and other CIS markets; reports 1st-qtr FY 2012 results

Generics
25 July 2011

Generics company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE: RDY), India’s second largest drugmaker, has entered into an agreement with JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals to acquire their pharmaceutical prescription portfolio in the Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) regions.

The agreement involves acquisition of 20 brands, key ones being the anti-infective Metrogyl (metronidazole) and Jocet (albuterol) - which gives the company entry into the $256 million cough and cold market, for a consideration of $34.85 million. Dr Reddy’s has also entered into a supply agreement with JB Chemicals for the continued manufacturing and supply of these products associated with the acquired brands. Dr. Reddy’s also gains access to several hospital products in the pipeline, quite a few of which would be first generic to launch. Two further brands - Unispaz and Metrogyl gel & Metrogyl vaginal gel - further strengthen Dr Reddy’s portfolio.

Commenting on the acquisition, Satish Reddy, managing director and chief operating officer of Dr Reddy’s said: “Russia is one of our leading markets where we enjoy a strong equity with stakeholders. This acquisition will help expand our prescription, hospital and over-the-counter (OTC) portfolio, complement our existing strong basket of products and add to our growth aspirations in the Russia and other CIS region.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze