Dr Reddy's gains FDA nod for generic Revlimid

Indian generic drugs major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (BSE: 500124) has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration of its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for lenalidomide Capsules, in 2.5mg and 20mg strengths, and tentative approval for 5mg, 10mg, 15mg, and 25mg strengths.
This is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Revlimid, developed by US biotech Celgene, which is now wholly-owned by Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). The branded drug has annual sales of around $8 billion
With this approval, Dr Reddy’s is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity for cancer treatment lenalidomide Capsules, 2.5mg and 20mg.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze