Sunday 11 January 2026

Drug cocktails in India under the scanner; companies accused of profiteering

Generics
18 January 2021
indianpharmabig

Highlighting over-medication as a potential hazard while also flagging the prospect of 'profiteering' by drug companies, India's drug price watchdog the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has expressed concern about the many drug cocktail applications that continue to flood its office as also those that are surreptitiously available in the country, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

An increasing number of fixed-dose combination (FDCs) drugs are not desirable in the overall public interest and welfare, according to the NPPA.

As the NPPA takes up applications to fix prices of new drugs, most of which are FDC medicines or drug cocktails, the NPPA observed that the setting of retail price of these FDCs could lead to a higher price being fixed than the sum of the price of their individual components, resulting in 'profiteering by companies'.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
High percentage of unapproved antibiotic formulations raises questions on regulatory effectiveness in India
20 November 2023
Biotechnology
US govt buys more doses of Regeneron/Roche covid antibody cocktail
13 January 2021
Generics
More fixed-dose combo drugs are facing the axe in India
30 August 2019
Generics
Many unapproved fixed-dose combo drugs still sold in India
10 August 2015




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze