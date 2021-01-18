Drug cocktails in India under the scanner; companies accused of profiteering

Highlighting over-medication as a potential hazard while also flagging the prospect of 'profiteering' by drug companies, India's drug price watchdog the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has expressed concern about the many drug cocktail applications that continue to flood its office as also those that are surreptitiously available in the country, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.
An increasing number of fixed-dose combination (FDCs) drugs are not desirable in the overall public interest and welfare, according to the NPPA.
As the NPPA takes up applications to fix prices of new drugs, most of which are FDC medicines or drug cocktails, the NPPA observed that the setting of retail price of these FDCs could lead to a higher price being fixed than the sum of the price of their individual components, resulting in 'profiteering by companies'.
