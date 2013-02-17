Drugmakers to continue facing growing generic competition in 2013

Last year saw the expiration of patents for several blockbuster drugs, leading to increasing generic competition. The trend is expected to continue in 2013, with patents on a number of blockbuster drugs set to expire. For drug manufacturers, intensifying generic competition is a major concern.
Meanwhile, companies such as Amarin (Nasdaq: AMRN) and Forest Laboratories (NYSE: FRX) are also assessing the impact of US President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act (ACA). The financial web site StockCall has released free charting and technical research on these two companies.
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