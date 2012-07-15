E Europe briefs: Serbia to raise prices of 400 drugs; SANEVIT privatization

The Serbian Ministry of Health will raise the prices of more than 400 Drugs once a new government is formed. In doing so, the Ministry aims to overcome the long-standing problem of drug shortages in Serbia, writes Sebastian Gensior in the Europe-health-care.eu news service.
Based on presented needs of the Serbian health care institutions and data about missing drugs, it has been determined that there is an urgent need for changing the prices of drugs containing the five most used active ingredients: methyldopa(antihypertensive), furosemide (for heart failure), aminophylline (for asthma) and ranitidine(for hives). Given the identified shortages, the Ministry of Health proposed to increase the prices of those drugs in order to secure constant procurement of these drugs.
