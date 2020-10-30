Sunday 11 January 2026

Eager to cull China reliance, India expands PLI drug scheme

Generics
30 October 2020
india_modi_big

Even as the Madras High court raises concern over India’s over-dependence on Chinese pharma ingredients, the Indian government has expanded and amended the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme aimed at strengthening India's indigenous production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Close on the heels of several complaints received by the Department of Pharmaceuticals claiming that the scheme was too restrictive, and the fact that APIs like emtricitabine and efavirenz for HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment are more than 25% and more than 16% cheaper, respectively, when sourced from China while bulk paracetamol is up to 25% cheaper, the central government decided to remove the criteria of 'minimum investment' and 'barring exports' in the PLI scheme.

The move is specifically geared to further encourage increased production of APIs required in the manufacture of medicines.

Benefit of minimum investment criteria

Ever since the PLI scheme was announced, several drug associations have pointed out the minimum investment criteria would not work in favor of the industry and would delay the aimed objective.

Drug association bodies pointed out there were no takers of fermentation-based products which are 14 in number, "because they need huge investments and there are very few fermentation-based pharma companies in India. But in the chemical synthesis category, out of 27 products, 20-21 products can be immediately manufactured by the industry. Large companies, as well as those with years of subject experience, have already shown interest in producing these items."

The government's consideration of removing the minimum investment criteria could give a breather to the industry, said officials, and also prove to be a huge setback to China because nearly 75% of the products in the chemical synthesis category could soon be started.

Nipun Jain, chairman, Small and Medium Pharma Manufacturers Association, said a letter was written to the joint secretary of Department of Pharmaceuticals to remove the minimum investment limit in the PLI scheme.

It was pointed out a minimum of $2.6 million investment embargo under the PLI scheme for chemical synthesis category restricted other manufacturers who could make minimum investment "considering they already have common surplus utilities available."

"Certain other products can also be made with backward integration which will require less than $2.6 million investment. They are diclofenac sodium, ofloxacin, levofloxacin, ornidazole, atorvastatin and losartan," he added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
India initiates probe against alleged API dumping by China
7 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
As COVID-19 cases rise in India, black marketers thrive
17 September 2020
Generics
Indian pharma can become world's alternative to China
3 September 2020
Generics
High API prices push India's NPPA to allow 50% price hike in scheduled drugs
7 July 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze