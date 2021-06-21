EC clears acquisition of joint control of Lonza Specialty Ingredients

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control of Lonza Specialty Ingredients of Switzerland by USA-based Bain Capital Investors and Cinven Capital Management of the UK.

Bain Capital and Cinven entered into definitive agreements to acquire Lonza Specialty Ingredients (LSI) in February this year, for a total enterprise value of 4.2 billion Swiss francs ($4.55 billion).

Lonza Specialty Ingredients, a spin-out of Swiss pharmaceutical and biotech ingredient supplier Lonza (VTX: LONN), provides microbial control solutions and chemical technologies, as well as composite materials, performance intermediates and chemicals.