EGA and Progenerika launch new study on value of generics

The European Generic and Biosimilar Medicines Association (EGA) and the German Generic and Biosimilar Medicines Association (Progenerika) today launched the IGES study in a joint press conference in Berlin.
This new study shows the value and contribution of generic medicines to society for three key therapeutic areas: hypertension, breast cancer and depression. The study notably shows that generic medicines have a positive impact on adherence for patients.
Generic competition increases the cost-effectiveness of therapy, thereby enabling physicians to treat many more patients than before. Generic competition also enables doctors to improve Quality Adjusted Life Years (QALYs) by reducing their cost (from around 50,000 euros [$53,650] to 7,200 euros [$7,726]), the report notes.
