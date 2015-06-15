EGA launches new unit for value-added medicines

The European Generic and Biosimilar medicines Association (EGA) last week launched the European Value Added medicines (EVA) group, a new sector group of the EGA.

“EVA will be the leading voice of a broad-multi-stakeholder coalition supporting value-added medicines in Europe, engaging with patients and health care professionals in response to their needs and with payers to increase access to high quality and sustainable innovation for patients across Europe and worldwide,” said Adrian van den Hoven, the EGA’s director general.

Value-added medicines are drugs based on known molecules which deliver significant improvements for patients, payers and/or health care professionals. For example, the added value may be created thanks to better health outcomes, better quality of life, improved tolerability, better adherence, less dosing frequency, reduction of medical errors or any other innovative solution addressing unmet needs for key stakeholders, the EGA noted.



The new European Added Value medicines group will be a partner for health care systems to improve the efficiency of health care and access to sustainable pharmaceutical innovation in Europe. This group will be open to EGA and non-EGA members active in this field.