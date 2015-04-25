EMA/CHMP recommends approval for seven generics

A total of seven generic drugs were recommended for approval at the April 2015 meeting of the European Medicines agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).

The following received a positive opinion from the CHMP:

Aripiprazole Pharmathen (aripiprazole) for the treatment of schizophrenia and treatment and prevention of manic episodes of bipolar 1 disorder; Aripiprazole Zentiva (aripiprazole) for the treatment of schizophrenia and treatment and prevention of manic episodes in bipolar 1 disorder;