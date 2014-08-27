Thursday 8 January 2026

EMS Group inaugurates NovaMed/EMS, Manaus' first pharmaceutical factory

27 August 2014
Brazilian Minister of Health Arthur Chioro participated in the inauguration ceremony of NovaMed/EMS, the first pharmaceutical factory opened in Brazil’s city of Manaus (Amazonas state) this week. Manaus' Free Zone is located in the North region of the country, writes Juliane Carvalho on Brazil Pharma News.

The construction of the manufacturing plant, which is part of the Brazilian pharmaceutical group EMS, received 260 million real ($114 million) in funds from the BNDES (Brazil's National Bank) Support Program of the Health Industrial Complex Development (BNDES Profarma). The total construction investment was 385 million real. The new production facility is expected to produce about 1.5 billion generic tablets per month.

The factory is part of the promotion of the development of health policy in Brazil managed by the Ministry of Health. Through this policy, the federal government attracts and promotes investments to the country, in addition to expanding the production capacity of all types of medications.

