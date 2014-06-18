Esteve to launch new generic version of omeprazole

Pensa Pharma, subsidiary of Spanish pharmaceutical company Grupo Esteve, has launched a new formulation of omeprazole, the most consumed stomach protector in Spain and worldwide.
Esteve has become the world's first company to patent and market the new formulation of omeprazole. The drug was formerly marketed as Losec/Prilosec (omeprazole) by Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) before the patent expired in April 1999. The company said it has created an optimized formulation of this generic product that allows the capsule size to be reduced while providing the capsule with higher stability and lower sensitivity to moisture-induced deterioration. The size of the final container has also been reduced by 43% for more convenient use, smaller storage space, and less residue in the environment.
Spain is the first market where the new formulation of omeprazole will be marketed by Pensa and three other leading companies in the generic product sector. In the rest of the world, the products will be marketed by Pensa's subsidiaries and also by means of licensing agreements and other agreements with some of the main global generic companies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze