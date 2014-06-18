Friday 9 January 2026

Esteve to launch new generic version of omeprazole

Generics
18 June 2014
drugs_pills_tablets_big

Pensa Pharma, subsidiary of Spanish pharmaceutical company Grupo Esteve, has launched a new formulation of omeprazole, the most consumed stomach protector in Spain and worldwide.

Esteve has become the world's first company to patent and market the new formulation of omeprazole. The drug was formerly marketed as Losec/Prilosec (omeprazole) by Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) before the patent expired in April 1999. The company said it has created an optimized formulation of this generic product that allows the capsule size to be reduced while providing the capsule with higher stability and lower sensitivity to moisture-induced deterioration. The size of the final container has also been reduced by 43% for more convenient use, smaller storage space, and less residue in the environment.

Spain is the first market where the new formulation of omeprazole will be marketed by Pensa and three other leading companies in the generic product sector. In the rest of the world, the products will be marketed by Pensa's subsidiaries and also by means of licensing agreements and other agreements with some of the main global generic companies.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze