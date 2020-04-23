Thursday 30 April 2026

EU antitrust signoff for Upjohn Mylan merger

Generics
23 April 2020
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European regulators have approved the merger of Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) generics division, Upjohn, with Netherlands-headquartered generics company Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL), but with conditions.

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