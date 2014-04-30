EU approval for Teva’s DuoResp Spiromax for asthma and COPD

The European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ (NYSE: TEVA) DuoResp Spiromaxfor the treatment of patients with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) where the use of a combination of an inhaled corticosteroid and long-acting beta2-adrenoceptor agonist is appropriate.
DuoResp Spiromax is a new, multi-dose dry-powder inhaler containing a fixed dose combination (FDC) of budesonide, an inhaled corticosteroid to treat the underlying inflammation in asthma and COPD, and formoterol fumarate dihydrate, a rapid-acting and long-lasting beta2 agonist for the relief of bronchoconstriction in asthma and COPD.
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