Europe to boost cooperation with international partners on generics

The European Union’s decentralized procedure is being used as a model to accelerate the assessment of applications for generic medicines as part of the International Generic Drug Regulators Pilot (IGDRP), the European Medicines agency has announced.
The European Union is leading an international pilot project through which, upon request from a generic pharmaceutical company, it will share the assessment reports generated as part of the decentralised procedure in real time with collaborating regulatory agencies outside the EU.
By offering to share its assessment reports, the EU aims to reinforce collaboration and information-sharing between regulatory authorities across the world, contributing to facilitating and strengthening the scientific assessment process for medicines. This should enable medicines to be authorized in different territories in a coordinated way at approximately the same time.
This article is accessible to registered users
