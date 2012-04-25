European austerity measures lead change in generic drug pricing

Generic drugs are expected to help countries cope with health care cuts brought about by strict austerity measures, according to a new report by business intelligence experts GBI Research. The new report suggests that lower priced generic drugs help control costs, saving patients, drug manufacturers, retailers and the government a considerable amount of money.

In the USA, the average price for a brand-name drug prescription is $84.20, while it costs only $30.60 for a generic drug prescription. Generic drugs help consumers in the USA save approximately $8 billion to $10 billion a year at retail pharmacies, and many European countries are looking to increase their use of generic drugs, implementing measures to do so in an attempt to control increasing costs.