European Commission clears Mylan acquisition of Abbott's European generics business

The European Commission has cleared the proposed $5.3 billion acquisition of Abbott Laboratories’ (NYSE: ABT) non-US developed markets specialty and branded generics business by US generic drugmaker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL; The Pharma Letter October 23, 2014).
The Abbott business is based in Switzerland and focuses on distributing branded ex-originator products with expired patents and with internal production capabilities in Europe, Canada and China.
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