European generic drugmakers appeal to Spanish govt for measures to increase volume of copy medicines

The European Generic Medicines Association (EGA) has written to the Spanish Health and Social Policy Minister saying that price cuts must be followed by an increase in patients' access to generic medicines.
In the context of the recent price-cutting measures that have affected the generic medicines industry after the adoption of the Real Decreto de Racionalizacion del Gasto Farmaceutico (RDL4/2010) on March 14, Greg Perry director general of the EGA, commented in the letter: 'The EGA is of the opinion that these measures are harsh, stringent and put in danger the economic sustainability of AESEG´s [the Spanish generics makers association] member companies, especially of those that are SMEs [small- and medium-sized enterprises].'
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