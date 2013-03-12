Experts to examine opportunities in growing African pharmaceutical market

“At a time when growth in traditional pharmaceutical markets is stalling, strong macroeconomic fundamentals and rising health care expenditure across Africa presents considerable opportunities for health investment. Pharmaceutical companies are looking to expand into the region which offers a compelling opportunity and growth potential,” said Miles Mudzviti, managing director, United Communications & Media (Africa).
His comments were made in conjunction with the announcement of the inaugural Euro-Africa Health Investment Conference (EAHIC), which will gather industry executives, policy makers, investors, project developers and key stakeholders to identify and discuss the latest development opportunities in the African pharmaceutical sector, public-private cooperation, and pharmaceutical innovation to improve access to medicines and contribute to sustainable development of healthcare systems across Sub-Saharan Africa.
African pharma spending set to reach $30 billion by 2016
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
