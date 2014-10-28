Favorable court ruling for TMC’s Angiomax patent litigation

US drugmaker The Medicines Company (Nasdaq: MDCO) says that the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in The Medicines Company v Mylan case entered judgment in favor of TMC on all issues concerning US Patent No 7,582,727 relating to its anticoagulant Angiomax (bivalirudin).

Following a June 2014 trial, Judge Amy St Eve found all of the asserted claims (patent claims 1-3, 7-10, and 17) are infringed by Mylan’s (Nasdaq: MYL) Abbreviated New Drug Application. The same claims were also found to be valid and enforceable.

“We are highly satisfied with the Illinois Court’s ruling, which supports our ongoing conviction to defend these patents vigorously,” said Clive Meanwell, chairman and chief executive at The Medicines Company.