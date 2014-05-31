Favorable US court ruling for Teva’s exclusivity on generic Celebrex

Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) received positive news on Friday, when the US District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia denied a motion filed by US generic drugmaker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL).
The Court issued an opinion and order affirming a decision by the Food and Drug Administration under which Teva should receive sole 180-day “first-to-file” exclusivity for generic Celebrex (celecoxib) 100mg, 200mg and 400mg capsules.
Last month, Teva entered into a settlement agreement with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) related to Teva’s generic version of the pharma giant’s blockbuster pain killer/arthritis drug Celebrex capsules in the USA. Under the terms of the settlement, Teva may launch its generic versions in December 2014, or earlier under certain circumstances.
