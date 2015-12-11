Friday 9 January 2026

FDA approval for Teligent’s Cefotan for injection

Generics
11 December 2015
fda-big

Shares of US specialty generics firm Teligent (Nasdaq: TLGT) dipped 3.88% to $8.83 in pre-market trading after the company reported the Food and Drug Administration has approved supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the antibiotic Cefotan (cefotetan) for injection.

This is the company's first product approved from the portfolio of discontinued and withdrawn NDAs and abbreviated NDAs, which Teligent purchased from AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) on September 25, 2014.

"This FDA approval is a very important milestone for Teligent,'' commented Jason Grenfell-Gardner, president and chief executive of the company, adding: ''The NDA for Cefotan (cefotetan) for Injection that we purchased from AstraZeneca had been discontinued from the market. Our organization quickly aligned to identify and address several activities that culminated in today's FDA approval. We are working closely with our manufacturing partner to launch the product in early 2016. We now have four approved injectable products in the United States, in addition to our seventeen injectable products marketed in Canada."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze